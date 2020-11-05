https://hannity.com/media-room/nancys-nightmare-house-republicans-celebrate-unexpected-gains-after-2020-election-wins/

Republican members of the House of Representatives are “celebrating unexpected gains” following the 2020 election; raising new questions over the political future of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“House Republicans may not have taken back control of the lower chamber, but GOP lawmakers say they see the party’s sizable gains as a promising sign they can take back the House in 2022,” reports The Hill.

“Political handicappers, in the days leading up to Nov. 3, projected GOP losses of between five and 20 seats, and the ultimate results left some within the GOP stunned by the unexpected success and with how the party significantly broadened the conference’s diversity and increased the number of female members,” adds the website.

“Now I’ve heard for months from the pollsters in the media about how Republicans were going to lose more seats and cling to shrinking coalitions,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters.

“We expanded this party that reflects America, that looks like America.”

Read the full report at The Hill.

BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’ posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.” “What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!” WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020 Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above. BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know… posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.” “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters. Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020 Watch the bizarre moment above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

