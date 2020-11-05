https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/05/nate-silver-fck-you-we-did-a-good-job/

Let’s check in with FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver and see how he’s doing after pollsters apparently missed numerous races going into election day. Via The Daily Beast:

At what? — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 5, 2020

Pollsters really need to look at what happened because this just won’t cut it:

And he says once all the votes are in, the “polling averages will probably ‘call’ the winners of all but 1-3 states correctly, along with the winner of the popular vote”:

In the end, polling averages will probably “call” the winners of all but 1-3 states correctly, along with the winner of the popular vote, which should wind up at Biden +4/+5. That’s not great. It’s better to look at *margins* and some of the margins were off. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 5, 2020

You see, part of the problem is people trusted pollsters too much?

But some of the perceptions were formulated because people were taking results in states like PA at face value (Wow, Biden’s losing by 15 points!) when there weren’t any mail votes reported. In the final accounting, the polls will have done mediocrely, but not terribly. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 5, 2020

