https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/05/nate-silver-fck-you-we-did-a-good-job/

Let’s check in with FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver and see how he’s doing after pollsters apparently missed numerous races going into election day. Via The Daily Beast:

LOL:

Pollsters really need to look at what happened because this just won’t cut it:

And he says once all the votes are in, the “polling averages will probably ‘call’ the winners of all but 1-3 states correctly, along with the winner of the popular vote”:

You see, part of the problem is people trusted pollsters too much?

Their industry is so, so broken.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...