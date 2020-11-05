https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/national-guard-activated-riots-rage-portland-vote-count/

(NEW YORK POST) – The Oregon National Guard was called into the city of Portland after protests in the city turned violent Wednesday night, police said.

Local authorities declared a riot after groups of demonstrators destroyed property in the downtown section of the city, which the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office described as “widespread violence.”

“In the interest of public safety, Governor Kate Brown, under the advice of the Unified Command, has activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist local law enforcement,” the agency said in a tweet.

