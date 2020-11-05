https://www.foxnews.com/politics/nevada-deadline-tuesday-election-2020-ballots

A Nevada official announced Thursday that the state will accept mail-in ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 until Tuesday, Nov. 10, as the rest of the nation eagerly awaits a vote count from the state that could decide the fate of the presidency.

On Wednesday, a state official had said they would accept votes only until the following day.

Nevada still has 190,150 outstanding ballots to be counted, 90 percent of which are from Clark County, home to Las Vegas.

Only a few hours earlier the Clark County Registrar said there were only about 63,000 ballots that needed to be counted in his county, leaving many scratching their heads.

Of the nearly 200,000 ballots, 123,554 are ballots that were either returned by mail or dropped off in person at a ballot drop-off location and 66,596 are ballots that were cast in person at a polling place, either during early voting or on Election Day, and took advantage of Nevada’s same-day voter registration.

Nevada, along with Pennsylvania and North Carolina, allowed ballots to be tallied after Election Day so long as they reached a post office by that day.

Nevada has six electoral votes to offer, and with Democratic nominee Joe Biden at 264 as of Thursday afternoon, a win in the Silver State could see him reach the coveted 270 votes needed to secure a win.

The state abruptly stopped counting votes Wednesday afternoon but added 29,774 ballots to the tally on Thursday. With 76% of precincts reporting, Biden leads 49.4% to Trump’s 48.5%, or over 11,000 votes, according to Fox News Voter Analysis.

The secretary of state’s office confirmed it would not add any more ballots to the count until Friday morning. Around 51,000 ballots from Clark County are expected Friday.

Republicans have decried the swing state’s election protocol for months, as it moved to mail ballots to every registered voter in the state.

The Trump campaign said it is filing suit in Las Vegas Thursday, demanding election workers stop counting what they claim to be “ “illegal votes,” alleging that people who are deceased and non-residents have cast ballots in the 2020 election.

The Trump campaign alleged there are “tens of thousands” of people who voted in Nevada who are no longer state residents. The campaign said it is not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every “legal“ vote is counted and that no “illegal” votes are counted.

A source familiar with the lawsuit told Fox News that campaign officials have proof that people who have died have been found to have voted.

The source told Fox News that Nevada election officials have not provided answers to the campaign as to why they haven’t had a “check” on mail-in ballots, which the campaign alleges were sent to apartments where individuals no longer lived but were filled out and cast.

The source added that there has been “no observation for signature matches whatsoever” and said, in general, there have not been observers watching the counting — specifically in Clark County.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II said in a statement: “As the voices of Nevadans are finally heard, Trump and the Nevada GOP have no other recourse than scare tactics and baseless suits. Today, in a shameful display, partisan hacks attacked the integrity of Nevada’s voting system without evidence, threatening to disenfranchise the voices of their fellow Nevadans in the process.”

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske tried Wednesday to address voter frustration with the state’s lagging count.

The secretary’s office encouraged patience and said the ballot-counting process was “proceeding at the expected pace.”

“The timeline for counting ballots in Nevada comes from the legislatively approved process, and this process dictates that all properly received ballots will continue to be counted for up to nine days after the election,” the office said in a statement Wednesday night.

