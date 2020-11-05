https://www.dailywire.com/news/nevada-gop-sends-criminal-referral-to-barr-alleging-thousands-of-cases-of-voter-fraud

The Nevada Republican Party sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice on Thursday alleging thousands of examples of voter fraud.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada Republican Party said in a statement. “We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

CBS News correspondent Catherine Herridge tweeted out a photo of the letter that the party’s legal team sent to Attorney General William Barr.

“This firm, in conjunction with Harvey & Binnall, PLLC, represents Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. We write to bring to your attention criminal voter fraud in the state of Nevada in the 2020 general election,” the letter states. “Specifically, we have initially identified 3,062 individuals who appear to have improperly cast mail ballots in the election.”

“We verified this by cross-referencing the names and addresses of voters with the National Change/of Address database,” the letter continued. “Enclosed, please find a letter sent to Joseph Gloria, the Clark County Registrar, outlining our findings.”

