Veteran Nevada journalist Jon Ralston said Thursday that he doubted President TrumpDonald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE has a path to victory in the Silver State based on the latest vote counts.

Ralston, editor of the nonpartisan news outlet The Nevada Independent, weighed in after the state reported more figures Thursday, showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to ‘count every vote’ following Election Day: ‘We’ll wait’ MORE leading by a little more than 11,000 votes.

The race in Nevada remains too close to call and no news outlets have yet projected a winner, with additional ballot results expected to be released on Friday.

“Dems are going to win these mail ballots coming in from Election Day and yesterday — 63K. And they should win them decisively,” Ralston tweeted Thursday afternoon. “That leaves 60K provisionals, which have been evenly split. I see no path left for Trump here.”

Biden is up by 11.4K right now in NV. Dems are going to win these mail ballots coming in from Election Day and yesterday — 63K. And they should win them decisively. That leaves 60K provisionals, which have been evenly split. I see no path left for Trump here. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 5, 2020

Counting also continues in Clark County, where election officials said Thursday afternoon that they will count a further 51,000 ballots and report them at 10 a.m. local time on Friday.

NEW: Election official in Clark County, Nevada, says 51,000 ballots will be counted Thursday and then reported at 10 a.m. local time Friday. pic.twitter.com/Wn8eTBoTOB — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 5, 2020

A victory in the Silver State would put Biden across the finish line with 270 electoral votes under total electoral vote projections by The Associated Press and Fox News, which include him winning Arizona. Other outlets have yet to call Arizona for either candidate and ballot counting continues in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump has a path to victory that does not need to include Nevada if he wins Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

