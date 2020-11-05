https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/nevadas-clark-county-registrar-says-they-wont-complete-the-ballot-count-until-nov-12/

Seriously? As Twitchy reported Wednesday, we learned that North Carolina wouldn’t complete its ballot count until next Thursday, Nov. 12. We also learned Wednesday that Nevada, which wasn’t going to provide an update until Thursday morning, would release some numbers Wednesday due to immense public interest; that Wednesday dump didn’t happen, though.

What we are learning from Nevada is not to expect a final vote tally until Nov. 12.

Nevada’s Clark County registrar Joe Gloria says at news conference just now they won’t complete ballot count until November 12 and that only instance of voter fraud was a Trump supporter who tried to vote twice. — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) November 5, 2020

Thats really all they need, for this to go further. — Natalie (@Natalie64827444) November 5, 2020

I could walk to Nevada faster than they can count votes. 🤦‍♀️ — Nan (@Michigannurse) November 5, 2020

I can’t stay up that long. — Sam Dixon 😷 (@DixieSixpence) November 5, 2020

Will they be releasing updated numbers or just going to keep everyone hanging for another week? — Robert Klein (@rklein7777) November 5, 2020

they need some folks from the casino cages and table games…I’m sure they could count faster than that. — Alec Guroff (@AlGuroff) November 5, 2020

Why the 12th? Other states / counties are managing aren’t they? I assume there is a legit reason, but can someone explain to me? How many votes is Clark County counting? — Andy Oliver (@oshodisa) November 5, 2020

Did she say which year? — Howard Rogers. (@Pr1nceOfDarknes) November 5, 2020

As a Nevadan I have HIGH doubts on that one — 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝙔𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙨𝙮𝙯𝙣 (@mattyacksyzn) November 5, 2020

Sounds like they want other states to go first so they don’t catch the brunt of the anger of protesters outside their doors — ███████ (@RandommNinja) November 5, 2020

They can provide updates, right? — Truth Talk (@mimimagic) November 5, 2020

Nevada doesn’t want to be the one to decide the election, I don’t blame them. — Doomscroller (@Rensi) November 5, 2020

A possible explanation:

This tweet severely misconstrues what he said about completion. There are 63k ballots they’re working with right now. Should release 51k tomorrow. Those undetermined # of ballots via USPS that arrive by 11/10 (NV law permits mail ballots til then) won’t be ready before the 12th. — Diane Miller Sommerville (@ProfSommerville) November 5, 2020

So it is possible they’ll call the state before then.

