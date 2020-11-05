https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NewJersey-coronavirus-Gov-PhilMurphy/2020/11/05/id/995630

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is preparing to implement new statewide restrictions as coronavirus cases surge in the state, Politico reports.

Murphy hinted that he is looking into options during his regular Thursday press briefing in Trenton.

“How close are we to doing something? Close,” he said in response to a reporter’s question. “We will be clearly taking action, and I hope it will be action that balances all the various challenges and interests that we have. But right now, we’ve had really good success with the hot spot teams.”

According to Politico, hot spot teams are working with local health departments to increase testing, contact tracing, community engagement, and enforcement measures in areas experiencing large outbreaks. Hot spot teams have been sent to nine of New Jersey’s 21 counties, as well as to heavily populated areas like Atlantic City, Elizabeth, Lakewood and Newark.

Murphy indicated that there would be “broader steps” taken. “We collectively, all of us, think we need to augment that with some broader steps. It’s not either-or.”

During the briefing, he announced 2,104 new positive cases and 1,244 hospitalizations, which is the highest amount of hospitalizations the state has reported in months.

Last week, Newark put an 8 p.m. curfew on indoor dining and nonessential shops in place. Hoboken also limited dining and put stricter penalties for indoor gatherings of more than 25 people in place, according to Politico.

