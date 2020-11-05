https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/not-onion-michigan-attorney-general-pleads-public-stop-telling-staff-shove-sharpies-butts/

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is pleading with the public to stop telling her staff to shove Sharpies up their rear ends.

Nessel made her desperate plea to the public on Twitter after a state judge tossed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign that sought to suspend ballot counting in the state.

“Dear members of the public: Please stop making harassing & threatening calls to my staff. They are kind, hardworking public servants just doing their job. Asking them to shove sharpies in uncomfortable places is never appropriate & is a sad commentary on the state of our nation,” Nessel tweeted.

Election officials have claimed that ballots cast in Sharpie will be counted, despite previous reports and rumors to the contrary.

