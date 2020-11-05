https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/05/ny-times-publishes-hot-theory-about-typo-in-trump-tweet-hint-it-was-probably-code-and-pass-the-tinfoil/

While many on the Left are accusing Republicans of engaging in conspiracy theories, the New York Times is publishing op-eds like this one:

One of Trump’s tweets looked like it had a typo. In fact, it was probably code to his most extreme supporters, writes @EmilyDreyfuss. https://t.co/edUsHNidz9 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) November 5, 2020

At issue is a recent Trump tweet that used the hashtag “#BidenCrimeFamiily” (with two i’s in “family” instead of one).

I cant bring myself to even click on it. https://t.co/hxEZG6wYSi — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) November 5, 2020

It’s everything you’re imagining and then some.

I too wish I could get paid to do work while high af. — T*w*i*t*t*e*r is asshoe (@ARaised_Eyebrow) November 5, 2020

And who the hell is Pepe Silvia? — Relax, I didn’t vote for the guy you hate (@jtLOL) November 5, 2020

All the conspiracy theories that are fit to print!

This isn’t even funny anymore. Not only are people like @emilydreyfuss writing this crap & going conspiracy crazy, but the @nytimes is actually publishing this shit. https://t.co/lQeJ7wsyt9 — 🦃 Thankful Ginger 🍁 (@mchastain81) November 5, 2020

Barri Weiss was fired so the opinion section could publish insane stuff like this https://t.co/QUsPT5rcsM — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 5, 2020

New York Times goes full QAnon. https://t.co/TPvaYpzZ4C — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 5, 2020

Where did I put my <surejan.gif>? I seem to need it a lot today. https://t.co/HGkbPquqdd — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) November 5, 2020

If Trump loses at least we won’t have to deal with this type of conspiratorial bullshit for four years. https://t.co/vor13ggR3y — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 5, 2020

And the media can go back to hibernating like they did when Obama was president.

Two can play that game:

not my pic, but oh did i laugh. pic.twitter.com/wC0ryxG6bs — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) November 5, 2020

