https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/05/ny-times-publishes-hot-theory-about-typo-in-trump-tweet-hint-it-was-probably-code-and-pass-the-tinfoil/

While many on the Left are accusing Republicans of engaging in conspiracy theories, the New York Times is publishing op-eds like this one:

At issue is a recent Trump tweet that used the hashtag “#BidenCrimeFamiily” (with two i’s in “family” instead of one).

It’s everything you’re imagining and then some.

All the conspiracy theories that are fit to print!

And the media can go back to hibernating like they did when Obama was president.

Two can play that game:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...