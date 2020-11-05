https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2020/11/04/fivethirtyeight-says-a-batch-of-23277-votes-in-philadelphia-has-been-reported-all-for-joe-biden/
The results of the presidential election remain up in the air in several states at the moment, but former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes has spotted a demographic that he says are treated awfully but yet keep working to “save democracy”:
Looking at Black voters in Milwaukee, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, it’s striking that people who have been treated the worst by our democracy consistently do the most to save it.
— Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 4, 2020
Really? Ok, that deserves some analysis:
Ben admits minorities treated the worst in Democrat run cities. https://t.co/39o9u1NWsE
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 4, 2020
“Treated the worst”
Milwaukee has had a Democrat Mayor since 1960.
Detroit has had a Democrat Mayor since 1962.
Philadelphia has had a Democrat Mayor since 1952.
Atlanta has had a Democrat Mayor since
1879. https://t.co/sIuQmwgqpJ
— TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 4, 2020
Funny how Rhodes and the Democrats fail to notice the connection (actually they refuse to notice it).
I know, not sure why the Dems that run these cities treat them so poorly and take them for granted.
— Floyd Lawson (@FloydLawson78) November 4, 2020
Yeah, those black people in Milwaukee sure are living the dream having voted for Democrats for decades.
LOL
— Left Wing Lunacy (@HomeySanders) November 4, 2020
So you admit that Democrats treat Blacks like garbage?
— Hispanic Caliservative🇺🇲 (@Red1Echo) November 4, 2020
It was nice of Rhodes to help point that out.
This feels like whitesplaining. Is this whitesplaining? https://t.co/F947YHSX1U
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2020
In case you wonder if leading Democratic voices learned any lessons about patronizing minorities last night… https://t.co/agmp9VSLgn
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 4, 2020
That answer would of course be “no.”