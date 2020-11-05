https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/05/okeefe-finds-usps-whistleblower-alleging-michigan-ballot-fraud/
RUSH: Look at this: “A Postal Service whistleblower in Michigan is claiming that his bosses were engaging in voter fraud…”
BREAKING: Michigan @USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors: Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots As Received November 3rd, 2020 So They Are Accepted
“Separate them from standard letter mail so they can hand stamp them with YESTERDAY’S DATE & put them through”#MailFraud pic.twitter.com/n7AcNwpq80
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 5, 2020
James O’Keefe at Project Veritas found it…
Not the Department of Justice.
Not law enforcement.
A Citizen Journalist, James O’Keefe.
“A United States Postal Service worker on Wednesday told Project Veritas that a supervisor named Johnathan Clarke in Traverse City, Michigan … potentially engaged in voter fraud.”