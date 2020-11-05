https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/05/okeefe-finds-usps-whistleblower-alleging-michigan-ballot-fraud/

RUSH: Look at this: “A Postal Service whistleblower in Michigan is claiming that his bosses were engaging in voter fraud…” 

James O’Keefe at Project Veritas found it…

Not the Department of Justice.

Not law enforcement.

A Citizen Journalist, James O’Keefe.

“A United States Postal Service worker on Wednesday told Project Veritas that a supervisor named Johnathan Clarke in Traverse City, Michigan … potentially engaged in voter fraud.”

