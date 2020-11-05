https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/05/one-of-the-people-getting-blamed-for-dem-losses-in-the-house-is-robby-mook-hillarys-campaign-manager/

Dems are blaming Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager and the current president of the main Super PAC that was supposed to help Dems make gains in the House:

Maybe he can go work for Senate Dems next?

Libs, shall we say, are not amused:

And to put things into perspective and show just how bad a job he did, Dems will probably end up with the “smallest House majority since the New Deal.”

THREAD ==>

***

