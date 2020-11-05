https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/05/one-of-the-people-getting-blamed-for-dem-losses-in-the-house-is-robby-mook-hillarys-campaign-manager/

Dems are blaming Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager and the current president of the main Super PAC that was supposed to help Dems make gains in the House:

The Democratic Super PAC in charge of House races is going to face serious questions about how it lost seats when projected to pick them up. House Majority PAC’s president is Robby Mook. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) November 5, 2020

Maybe he can go work for Senate Dems next?

Consider the possibility that the guy who ran Hillary’s presidential campaign is not good at his job. https://t.co/AWUlCu3HWK — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 5, 2020

Libs, shall we say, are not amused:

In some countries, parties that greatly underperform in elections have a change in leadership afterwards. Food for thought! https://t.co/Xeu3VSJFR7 — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) November 5, 2020

Okay, everything makes sense now. https://t.co/4P6x4Qs5sS — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) November 5, 2020

put stacey abrams in charge of the DNC (if she wants it), and she will tell these clowns what’s up. https://t.co/7TqUPdcU4Z — Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) November 5, 2020

And to put things into perspective and show just how bad a job he did, Dems will probably end up with the “smallest House majority since the New Deal.”

THREAD ==>

416 House races appear decided

Democrats 212

Republicans 204 (+10) 19 Seats remain, GOP lead in 10 To win 218 (and House majority), GOP would need to win all the districts they are leading in, plus:

CA-25

GA-07

PA-17

UT-04 — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

All together, GOP is behind 16k votes in those four districts — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

The problem that GOP has, a number of the CD’s they currently lead in (ie, NY-03, NJ-02) are likely to break away from them. — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

Any path for GOP to 218 would likely have to include sweeping those four and adding NV-03, NV-04 — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

Any path to GOP House is also not at all likely. It looks like they will end up with 209-214 seats.

(The latter resulting in smallest House majority since New Deal). — Adrian Gray (@adrian_gray) November 5, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

