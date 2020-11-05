https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/outrageous-attorney-general-bill-barr-remains-silent-issues-statement-contact-fbi-fraud-issues/

Before the 2020 Presidential Election AG Barr declined to indict any individuals on crimes involving the Deep State’s actions related to the many crimes surrounding Hillary’s emails, the Mueller Russia coup, the Iran deal or any of the many corrupt activities of the Democrats or Deep State.

Barr announced that his investigator into the Mueller coup, US Attorney John Durham, would not have any indictments before the election. Obvious crimes related to Hillary’s emails remain unchecked and the many crimes uncovered related to the Bidens found on Hunter Biden’s laptop remain ignored.

The FBI is corrupt and cannot be trusted. The Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, is dishonest and works to protect those in the government and Democrat politicians who committed crimes. Documents in cases where indictments were made like the General Flynn case and the Roger Stone case remain hidden and when found, are redacted for no reason other than to coverup Deep State crimes. In most all cases after these documents are eventually unredacted they show no crimes were committed, individuals were setup or the FBI crimes were committed.

With the greatest election fraud ever instituted on our Democracy, the AG remained silent on this coup attempt and destruction of our constitution until now.

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

The DOJ finally released a statement to contact the FBI with any suspected fraud issues:

Fair elections are the foundation of our democracy and the #FBI is committed to protecting the rights of all Americans to vote. If you suspect a federal election crime, submit a tip to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD or your local FBI field office. https://t.co/Uz8iqLSyOB pic.twitter.com/XJjQADb43G — FBI (@FBI) November 5, 2020

We think this is a bad idea. The FBI has proven to be corrupt. They cannot be trusted. We recommend you contact the Trump team with any issues regarding corruption.

The Trump campaign has launched a Voter Fraud Report website https://t.co/siK4ndZeEt pic.twitter.com/Mlaj47ylIb — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

