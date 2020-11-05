https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/student-mississippi-mask-first-amendment/2020/11/05/id/995579

The parents of a 9-year-old Mississippi girl have sued a local school district claiming their daughter was discriminated against and forced to remove a mask with the words “Jesus Loves Me” printed on it.

Attorneys claim Lydia Booth, a third grader, wore the face covering to Simpson Central School in Pinola on Oct. 13., WLBT-TV reported. The lawyers said she was told to remove the mask by the school’s principal and forced to wear another one.

The suit on behalf of her parents was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom. It alleges the school district infringed on her First Amendment right to free speech, according to the television station.

“Public schools have a duty to respect the free expression of students that the First Amendment guarantees to them,” said ADF Legal Counsel Michael Ross. “Other students within the school district have freely worn masks with the logos of local sports teams or even the words ‘Black Lives Matter.’ This student deserves an equal opportunity to peacefully express her beliefs.”

The Daily Caller reported that students in Simpson County schools are required to wear face masks while in class due to the pandemic. And Jennifer Booth, the little girl’s mother, claimed the school’s handbook does not contain any policy limiting her daughter’s religious expression.

But the school district, in a statement, noted: “Masks cannot display political, religious, sexual or any inappropriate symbols, gestures or statements that may be offensive, disruptive or deemed distractive to the school environment.”

The suit was filed in federal court.

