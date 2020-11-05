https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/pelosi-house-losses-we-lost-some-battles-we-won-war?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the House Democrats’ loss of seats on Friday, saying that the caucus “lost some battles but we won the war.”

Pelosi chalked up some of the lost seats to President Trump being on the ballot this time. She said some of the freshman members who lost their seats were elected in 2018, when Trump was off the ballot, inside districts that Trump won in 2016.

“We held the House – that was our goal,” she said at a news conference.

Pelosi’s public comments followed a three-hour conference call Thursday with her House Democratic Caucus in which members of her leadership team were criticized for campaign strategies and messaging that resulted in the losses, after expressing so much optimism about a potential Blue Wave.

Pelosi on Friday also predicted that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would win the White House. She referred to him as “the great unifier” and argued that he has a “mandate.” Pennsylvania is still counting mail-in votes. Georgia is reportedly headed toward a recount.

Based on the election results, Pelosi was asked if Democrats should follow a moderate or progressive path going forward. Pelosi said her caucus has their “differences” but she prefers it that way.

“Our unifying principle is America’s working families,” she said. “I see it as an opportunity.”

Looking forward to the next Congress, Pelosi said that Democrats have to address the “climate crisis.”

