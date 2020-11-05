https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-attorneygeneral-supremecourt/2020/11/05/id/995646

Pennsylvania Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday filed paperwork with the U.S. Supreme Court opposing President Donald Trump’s intervention in a pending clash over late-arriving mail-in ballots in the state, reports CNN.

Trump’s lawyers asked to take part in the case Wednesday, arguing that the vote in Pennsylvania ”may well determine the next president of the United States.”

”And this court, not the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, should have the final say on the relevant and dispositive legal questions.”

Shapiro on Thursday said the current challenger, the state Republican Party, is ”capable and willing” to make the arguments the Trump campaign would.

Trump is currently ahead in Pennsylvania, but hundreds of thousands of ballots in Democrat-heavy parts of the state have yet to be counted.

The Supreme Court case doesn’t involve ballots that arrived by Election Day and haven’t been counted yet.

According to Pennsylvania law, ballots must be received by Election Day, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court extended the deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic and expected mail delays.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 4-4 to keep the extension in place but left open the possibility of taking it up later.

