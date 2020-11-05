https://www.theepochtimes.com/pennsylvania-county-pauses-ballot-counting-for-entire-day_3566938.html

The second-largest county in Pennsylvania is not counting ballots at all on Thursday, even as people around the world wait to see who wins the presidential election.

Allegheny County officials said in a late Wednesday update that the elections warehouse was closed shortly before 11 p.m. and would not reopen for ballot counting until Friday.

“The Elections Division staff will be using the day to do administrative work. They will not be available for any media inquiries or interviews tomorrow,” the statement read.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs, asked about the decision, referred The Epoch Times to a planned 12:30 p.m. press conference on Nov. 5 to explain the remaining ballot situation.

Downs told news outlets that the delay in reporting results is normal.

A monitor shows video streams video of the ballot counting process at the Allegheny County elections warehouse in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Nov. 4, 2020. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Election staff will return on Friday at 9 a.m., the county said.

Pennsylvania is one of the few states that is still counting ballots even though the election was held on Nov. 3.

The state’s 20 electoral votes could propel President Donald Trump to a second term, or prove crucial to his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Allegheny County paused ballot counting on Nov. 4 around 2:45 a.m. Staff members returned about seven hours later to resume.

County officials initially reported receiving 348,485 mail-in and absentee ballots. In the latest update, they said the number of those votes that were ultimately going to count was 313,072.

The approximately 35,000 others “includes the universe of voters who received incorrect ballots and were then issued corrected ballots (approximately 29,000), ballots that were unscannable and will need to be duplicated during the return board process (approximately 2,250), and miscellaneous ballots like ones missing the date, or an illegible voter on declaration (approximately 4,350),” the county stated.

Allegheny County Solicitor Andy Szefi explains the vote counting process for the remaining ballots at the Allegheny County elections warehouse in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Nov. 4, 2020. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Those ballots will be manually examined when elections staff resume work on the election, Allegheny County Solicitor Andy Szefi told WPXI.

“We have resolution bins for the ones that the declaration was incomplete or didn’t have a date and a signature. Those are not part of the count. Those have been set aside. They’ll be determined by elections management staff and consultation by the law department whether those eventually do get counted. There will be ones that clearly don’t and there will be ones that will,” he said.

The total number of ballots, including in-person votes, cast in Allegheny County was 675,928.

According to unofficial results on the county’s website, 674,247 votes have been tabulated.

Biden received 396,042 votes to Trump’s 267,838.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden arrives at the Allegheny County Airport, en route to speak at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Aug. 31, 2020. (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon Township, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 22, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2016, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won Allegheny County by a margin of slightly over 108,000 votes. Trump won the state.

Six precincts will report results on Friday, officials said.

Those are Braddock Hills, Homestead, two Pittsburgh precincts, Shaler, and Whitehall.

Because of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision, more ballots could be received and counted if they were postmarked by or on Election Day, or if they have no clear postmark, provided they’re received by Friday at 5 p.m.

It’s still not clear when a winner for Pennsylvania will be called.

“These ballots here in Pennsylvania, are going to continue to be counted,” Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s attorney general, said Wednesday night during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.”

“They’re going to continue to be counted in accordance with state law.”

