November 5, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said on Thursday that several hundred thousand ballots for the presidential election still need to be counted in the battleground state.

Boockvar also said she was unaware of any recent allegations of voter fraud.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

