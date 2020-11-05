https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/peoples-pundit-wednesday-democrat-officials-said-92-vote-counted-today-say-88-vote-counted-video/

While you were sleeping Democrats just found another 750,000 ballots in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday morning President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by nearly 700,000 votes.

It was an insurmountable lead.

By Thursday morning President Trump’s lead was down to 110,000 votes.

And now election officials found another 750,000 ballots to count.

On Wednesday they said 92% of the vote had been counted.

On Thursday morning they now say only 88% of the vote has been counted.

They’re going for the steal in PA.

Richard Baris from People’s Pundit was on The War Room with Steven Bannon and his team this morning.

This was just shocking.

.@Peoples_Pundit: 750k absentee ballots in #Pennsylvania is 12% of the vote Though we were at >92% of the vote in yesterday, the Left is now walking it back to 88% to try to steal victory#WarRoomPandemic @WarRoom2020 #Election2020 #Trump2020 https://t.co/DHkDDOXhG9 — Steve Bannon’s War Room (@WarRoomPandemic) November 5, 2020

