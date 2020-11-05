https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/philly-prosecutor-threatens-jail-trump-sends-uncertified-poll-watchers-officials-still-refuse-allow-gop-watchers-room-video/

Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline joined Laura Ingraham on Thursday night on The Ingraham Angle.

Phillip is a member of the Trump Campaign’s legal team.

Phillip Kline rattled off several irregularities and lawlessness by Democrat operatives across the country.

Kline told Laura that a prosecutor in Philadelphia has threatened the president with jail if he sent in “uncertified” poll watchers.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Poll Watcher in Michigan Kicked Out of Detroit Hall But Not Before They Obtained Evidence of Potential Fraud

“We are not having it. This is the cradle of democracy and I do in fact have something for the President if he wants to send people here to break the law … I have criminal laws.” – Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner warns Pres. Trump over his call for uncertified poll watchers pic.twitter.com/EskHCg2ou5 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 29, 2020

Currently in Philadelphia election officials are allowing NO GOP OBSERVERS while they steal away President Trump’s 700,000 vote election night lead.

Another prosecutor in a neighboring community has threatened to arrest the person who was hired to put the video cameras above the drop boxes.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

