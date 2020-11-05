https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/philly-prosecutor-threatens-jail-trump-sends-uncertified-poll-watchers-officials-still-refuse-allow-gop-watchers-room-video/

Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline joined Laura Ingraham on Thursday night on The Ingraham Angle.

Phillip is a member of the Trump Campaign’s legal team.

Phillip Kline rattled off several irregularities and lawlessness by Democrat operatives across the country.

Kline told Laura that a prosecutor in Philadelphia has threatened the president with jail if he sent in “uncertified” poll watchers.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Poll Watcher in Michigan Kicked Out of Detroit Hall But Not Before They Obtained Evidence of Potential Fraud

Currently in Philadelphia election officials are allowing NO GOP OBSERVERS while they steal away President Trump’s 700,000 vote election night lead.

Another prosecutor in a neighboring community has threatened to arrest the person who was hired to put the video cameras above the drop boxes.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...