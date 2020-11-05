https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/PittsburghSteelers-ballots-Pennsylvania-votes/2020/11/05/id/995627

Several players on the Pittsburgh Steelers chipped in to send ballot counters at the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, location dinner on Wednesday night, ESPN reports.

Allegheny County thanked the team for ”chicken, rigatoni, veggies, rolls, pies and more” on Twitter.

In another tweet, they posted a picture of a pie and captioned the photo, ”Did we mention that the @steelers sent pie? PIE!!!”

The food came from The Goose Express. Employee Amanda Wood, who dropped off the order, told CNN that there was enough food to feed 65 people.

She said the ballot counters were ”so grateful” for the meal.

County spokesperson Amie Downs told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the team’s gesture is ”very nice, very appreciated.” She added, ”We’ve been working very long hours, so for them to have thought of us is very kind.”

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams retweeted a post from an election worker at the ballot counting site that said the team was sending dinner to the workers.

The state of Pennsylvania has not finished counting ballots.

