If Joe Biden ends up winning the election, he will be in a “horrible position” on Inauguration Day, says longtime pollster Scott Rasmussen.

The Democrat will “go into the White House with half the country thinking that he doesn’t belong there legitimately,” said Rasmussen in a interview with Just the News Editor-in-Chief John Solomon on the podcast “John Solomon Reports.”

Biden will face the radical demands of his own party along with a Republican-majority Senate that can block much of the Democrats’ agenda.

“It’ll be a horrible position,” Rasmussen said.

He said the progressive wing of the Democratic Party will be “asking him to do things that are really unpopular,” such as the radical Green New Deal pushed by democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

But Senate Republicans could block many of the Democrats’ policy initiatives and prevent them from carrying out threats such as packing the Supreme Court.

Rasmussen noted that a deadlocked Washington may mean that dealing with the COVID-19 crisis will fall to local officials.

“Bluntly, I think what [a Biden presidency] means from a policy point of view is governors and local officials will be in charge of dealing with the pandemic,” he said.

Further, the evidence that emerged in October of Biden’s direct involvement in his son Hunter’s lucrative business deals in China, Ukraine and other countries won’t go away.

