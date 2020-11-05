http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fJRr_1f1WbI/

Trafalgar Group pollster Robert Cahaly in an appearance on Fox News’s Hannity insisted that major polls are wrong because people fear being canceled for being conservative.

Cahaly, whose polling company correctly predicted the 2016 election, explained what happened after Fox News host Sean Hannity listed polls that got it “dead wrong.”

“I think they haven’t adjusted. They talked about how they adjusted the model, but they really didn’t,” Cahaly said.

“They haven’t made accommodations for the fact that people just don’t want to give their information out – that they are hesitant to say how they feel. And in this day and age, where people are shamed for their political opinions and canceled and all that nonsense, people just want to play their cards close to their chest,” he added.

Cahaly’s firm is also one of the few polling firms to have an election outcome among the closest to the actual election outcomes in the states.

“The Trafalgar polls — which were mocked by some of the biggest names in election analytics — are poised to be among the closest to the outcome in key states, and possibly in a few others.” Read full @thehill article by @JonEasley https://t.co/StX9n3JbRL — Robert C. Cahaly (@RobertCahaly) November 4, 2020

In 2020, opinion pollsters have once again proved their claims to be as inaccurate as they were in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was widely predicted to win, and lost.

In one Quinnipiac University poll, Democrat nominee Joe Biden led President Donald Trump nationally by double-digits — with the former vice president leading 57 percent over Trump’s 37 percent.

Currently, Biden only leads 50.5 percent over Trump’s 47.8 percent.

