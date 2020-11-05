https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-claims-he-has-proof-that-democrats-are-attempting-to-steal-the-election

President Trump addressed the nation from the White House on Thursday evening to discuss the state of the election, which still does not have a clear victor. Trump claimed that the campaign has proof of fraud.

Speaking from the briefing room, Trump said “we think we will win the election very easily, we think there’s going to alot of litigation, because we have so much evidence, so much proof, and it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the last, we’ll see, but we think there’ll be alot of litigation because we can’t have an election stolen like this.”

He spoke about the problem of mail-in balloting, and that it’s “getting worse and worse everyday, and we’re hearing horror stories, absolute horror stories.” Trump said it’s not about who wins, but about a fair election.

Trump said “if you count the legal votes, I easily win,” but that the illegal and late votes are at issue. He listed the states he won handily and “despite historic election interference from big money, big media and big tech.”

He said that the Democrats were trying “obviously to commit fraud,” saying that observers were trying to use binoculars to see. Trump said that Philadelphia and Detroit are massively corrupt cities, run by a Democratic party machine, and that they are “obviously trying to commit fraud.”

“We had poll that were so ridiculous and we knew it at the time,” he said, and that the polls were “done for suppression reasons.”

Trump spoke about the victories in the Senate and the House of Representatives, saying that there was a “big red wave,” as opposed to the blue wave that had been predicted. “We kept the senate despite having twice as many seats to defend as Democrats,” and said “in much more competitive states we did a fantastic job with the Senate.”

He emphasized the money spent to defeat GOP candidates, and that they still failed to do so. Major donors for the Democrats were elites and Wall Street types, while Trump donations were from working class folks, he said.

He said the GOP won the “largest share of non white voters of any Republican in 60 years,” listing Hispanics, black Americans, Native Americans, and noting the greatest turnout in Republican party history. “We’re the party of inclusion,” he said.

“Media polling was election interference in the truest sense of the word,” he said, calling them “Fake polls [that] were designed to keep our voters home.”

“Suppression polls,” Trump called the polls, saying they were intended to make people think Biden would win so there was no point in voting.

Quinnipiac had Biden up by five in Florida and they were off by more than eight points, and Trump “won easily.” “They had me losing Florida by alot and I ended up winning by alot.”

Trump said that there were discrepancies between polling and his wins. “They knew that,” he said of the pollsters, inferring that they knew they were sending out poor information, “they’re not stupid people, suppression.”

“The voting apparatus of those states are run in all cases by Democrats, we were winning all cases by alot and then our numbers started getting whittled away in secret.” Observers that the campaign fought for were prevented from observing by workers on site. “It’s too easy” to be corrupt with mail-in balloting,” even for those who aren’t corrupt in the first place, Trump said.

“We were ahead in North Carolina by a tremendous number of votes,” saying that they keep finding votes, and that “in all cases they’re so one-sided.”

“I won Pennsylvania by alot,” and he said now he’s only up by 90,000 votes, “and they don’t want us to have any observers, even though we had a court case, the judge said you have to have observers.”

He said the Democrats were appealing, and wondered why anyone would do that if they had nothing to hide. Trump said that “we cannot allow” voters to be silenced or the election to be stolen, and said that he would defend the integrity of the election.

“We can’t let that happen to the United States… we can’t be disgraced by having something like this happen.”

“Ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule,” he said. “There’s been a lot of shenanigans, and we can’t have that in our country.”

The campaign is pressing issues in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia. All four of those states are continuing their mail-in ballot count, and the ballots that came in after the polls closed on election day are meant to be separated from the others.

The Trump campaign feels good about the trajectory of the count in Pennsylvania, and they feel their lead in Georgia will hold. In Arizona, Trump campaign manager Dr. Kelli Ward has demanded that Fox News and its Decision Desk recant its having called the state for Biden prematurely. She said that the vote count is “trending in the direction of Donald J. Trump.” Arizona plans to finish its count over the weekend.

Kellyanne Conway said that Trump feels the media’s inaccurate polling acted as a form of voter suppression, because hearing that your guy is definitely going to lose doesn’t help you find a reason to stay in line and cast your ballot for the losing ticket. Just as polling got the 2016 vote horribly wrong, this year’s predictions of a “blue wave” or “blue tsunami” were equally off base.

The Biden/Harris campaign is sure that they will obtain the 270 electoral votes that they need. The Trump campaign also sees a path to victory for their candidate.

