https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-arizonas-liberal-stronghold-pima-county-posts-28344-ballots-trump-takes-5-1/

The liberal stronghold of Pima County, Arizona, published the results of 28,344 more ballots just after 8 p.m. — and President Donald Trump took them by 5.1%!

The liberal media has been teasing a huge win in Pima County as a large part of their projection of Joe Biden taking the state.

This is big. Pima county, the liberal stronghold of Arizona, just posted 28,344 ballots. Breakdown

Biden: 13,045 (46%)

Trump: 14,484 (51.1%) Trump now trails Biden by 56,547 in Arizona. — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 6, 2020

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

BREAKING REPORT: Trump is OVER-PERFORMING his needed margins in Pima and Pinal County, Arizona… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) November 6, 2020

THIS IS INCREDIBLE. UNHEARD OF! Pima County, which contains Tucson, is Arizona’s big Democratic stronghold. Its vote cancels out the rest of rural Arizona outside of Maricopa County. Anyone still believe Trump is losing in Arizona????? https://t.co/d0765HjmkW — Rachel Alexander (@Rach_IC) November 6, 2020

Of the 28,344 ballots — 13,045 (46%) were for Biden and 14,484 (51.1%) were for President Donald Trump.

The president now tails Biden by only 56,547 votes in the state. There are still approximately 330,000 votes that need to be counted.

Arizona was called early for Joe Biden by multiple networks and news outlets, including Fox News. However, it remains up for grabs by the Trump campaign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

