https://hannity.com/media-room/protect-the-vote-send-us-your-photos-videos-of-election-abuse-fraud-voter-intimidation-here/

ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: Google Engineer Says He Was Fired, Blacklisted for ‘Conservative Views’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.01.19

A former Google employee accused the technology company of terminating his position over his “conservative views” this week, saying the media giant routinely censors their employees and their political opinions.

“Kevin Cernekee was still a ‘Noogler’—Google’s term for a new employee—when his conservative take on political and social issues raised hackles within the search giant,” reports the Wall Street Journal.

“After several posts on the company’s freewheeling internal message boards in early 2015 rankled some colleagues, he was given an official warning from human resources about conduct deemed disrespectful and insubordinate. Around that time, a senior manager wrote on the boards that he added Mr. Cernekee to a ‘written blacklist’ of employees he wouldn’t work with,” adds the WSJ.

“Historically, there’s been a lot of bullying at Google,” Cernekee said. “There’s a big political angle, and they treat the two sides very differently.”

Another software engineer at Google blew the whistle on the company’s political bias last week; telling Project Veritas the giant corporation censors conservatives and has largely “merged” with the Democratic Party.

⚡️GOOGLE ENGINEER BLOWS WHISTLE: “Are we going to just let the biggest tech companies decide who wins every election from now on?” #GoogleExposed pic.twitter.com/EKsmdTZ0ML — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) July 24, 2019

“I’m a senior software engineer. I work on artificial intelligence and the Google assistant. I’m very concerned to see big tech and the big media merge basically with the Democratic Party… I know how algorithms are, they don’t write themselves. They do what we want them to do,” said the Whistle blower.

“I see Google executives go to Congress and say that it’s not manipulated. It’s not political. I’m just so sure that’s not true… For a while we had tech that was politically neutral. Now we have tech that is taking sides,” he added.

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.