Rallies are being held in key states across the country on Thursday by Freedom Works, Tea Party Patriots and others to support the honest counting of legal votes. Trump supporters are being urged to attend the rallies which are dubbed “Protect the Vote” or “Stop the Steal.

Stop the Steal protest, Phoenix, AZ, October 4, image via Freedom Works/Twitter.

Most of the rallies start in the morning but will likely continue throughout the day. The rallies are planned for Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Washington, D.C.

In response to the wild irregularities at polling locations in key battleground states, FreedomWorks is calling on its network of grassroots activists to join together in our “Protect the Vote” rallies, tomorrow, Thursday, November 4, 2020. The result of the 2020 Election is at stake, and our nation cannot afford to jeopardize the integrity of our electoral process. Rallies will be held at the following locations: TRENDING: WATCH: Suitcases and Coolers Rolled Into Detroit Voting Center at 4 AM, Brought Into Secure Counting Area Philadelphia Convention Center 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 8:00 AM ET – Thursday TCF Center 1 Washington Blvd Detroit, MI 48226 9:00 AM ET – Thursday Phoenix City Hall 200 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003 9 AM MT – Thursday

THURS, 11/5

12 PM – Harrisburg, PA

PA State Capitol

@ScottPresler 1PM – Washington, DC

RNC, 320 1st St., SE

@KylieJaneKremer @eagleedmartin

What is happening before our very eyes is unprecedented and we must take a stand. Georgia hangs in the balance and with it, so does the presidency. Counting of ballots will continue at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta and we need as many patriots to show up and have a presence outside as possible. Bring your Trump flags, American flags, and signs. We can’t let them steal this election. Please meet at 100 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW near Gate 2 in front of State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta at 12pm noon, November 5, 2020. PLEASE RSVP HERE IN CASE WE NEED TO COMMUNICATE ANY LAST MINUTE DETAILS.

Please recruit other Trump supporters to come as well. This is important. It is important that election officials see the public pressure to ensure that we have a valid and legitimate count of the vote. If the public is deemed to not care, it will be immensely easier for nefarious things to happen, The slogan of the Washington Post is: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” Ironically, if patriots don’t show up and make their voices heard, The Washington Post and other mainstream media outlets will let our democratic process of selecting the President of the United States die in darkness. Let’s be the light.

A Stop the Steal protest was held in Las Vegas Wednesday night. One is planned for Friday. No word yet if one is scheduled for Thursday.

11/6/20 – 5:30pm Clark County Election Dept. 965 Trade Dr., North Las Vegas, NV

#StopTheSteal protest at the Clark County Election Dept., Las Vegas, NV. We are also hosting ANOTHER protest Friday. 11/6/20 – 5:30pm

Clark County Election Dept.

965 Trade Dr., North Las Vegas, NV Please share & get the word out! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nu9DAa1G35 — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 5, 2020

