Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes on Thursday lashed out at anti-Trump demonstrators who attacked a leader of the far-right extremist group and a Black conservative woman during an altercation near the White House early Wednesday.

In an interview on Newsman TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” McInnes identified the Black woman as pro-Trump supporter Bevelyn Beatty, who remains hospitalized from the knife attack just a block away from the White House, and said Proud Boys chair Enrique Tarrio suffered a less serious slashing.

The assailant “impaled her… she’s still in the hospital,” he said. “The media take was … it was Proud Boys goading Blacks and they got what they deserved. I couldn’t think of a better example of the media’s take on the truth.”

Beatty said on social media that the stabbing left half of one of her lungs collapsed and caused liver damage, The Washington Post reported. “These kids came out to do one thing and one thing only: to destroy,” she said on her seven-minute-long Instagram post, the news outlet reported.

McGinnis also lambasted white men who “blew this election.”

“I’m kind of mad at white men. I think I’m becoming racist towards white men,” he said. “I mean they blew up this election. The only question is why.”

He speculated one theory is “white men are sick of being the butt of every joke and they’re the only group you can laugh at and attack and blame on everything,” he said.

“And they’re either saying ‘I’m sick of that, I want to appease the masses and self-flagellate and say I hate Trump, leave me alone,’ or they’re mad at Trump for not standing up for them, for us. And they resent him for it. I don’t know which one it is.”

