Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar held a press conference Thursday afternoon, and she didn’t really inspire much confidence in us in explaining to a reporter how a county returned more ballots than had been requested. Maybe you’ll be more comforted than we were by her explanation of what went wrong and her assurance that it’s all been fixed — “fixed” being the operative word.

Pa. Secretary of the Commmonwealth @KathyBoockvar blames counties returning more ballots than requested as a clerical error: “If the county’s files were not done perfectly — it might put things in the wrong category … That is now corrected.” pic.twitter.com/6q9bXHXeBu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2020

Yeah that needs to be audited to verify — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 5, 2020

Sounds legit lol — docbuff (@docbuffie) November 5, 2020

Those clerical errors are only being addressed if and when they are identified. They are hoping to get all these clerical errors, as they say, through without detection. Our democracy. A sad day. — Mary Waxer-Leto (@marywaxerleto) November 5, 2020

Seems like quite a few of these “clerical errors” going on across the country… 🤔 — The People’s Foxy 🦊 (@BrexitFoxy) November 5, 2020

So what she is saying is that they put to many fraudulent ballots into some counties and they are moving them to other counties so as to not be so blatant — Jim Satala (@JimSatala) November 5, 2020

I love it that when they cheat, it’s always just a simple error. And never do we hear “thank you for bringing it to our attention.” — Descendant of Druids (@Rilemeup) November 5, 2020

Has there ever been a “clerical error” that favored Trump? — David Davidson (@fucknamesyo) November 5, 2020

Yeah girl, no one believes you. — ThiccZeldaReborn (@LoonkTheHaileen) November 5, 2020

Damage control. Poorly executed — 109 Dalmations ⚡️⚡️ (@Brett21799440) November 5, 2020

This lady has a documented history of TDS. Yet we trust her being fair. Laughable… — GoBucs!! (@BucBall38) November 5, 2020

Yeah, that 2017 tweet of hers saying putting “President” before Trump degrades the presidency hasn’t given Republican voters confidence in the process either.

On her earlier anti-Trump tweets: “These were four years ago. At the time, I was not in any public service. I was a private citizen and it was a personal Twitter account.” pic.twitter.com/MZDxxNKetQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 5, 2020

And?

