Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar held a press conference Thursday afternoon, and she didn’t really inspire much confidence in us in explaining to a reporter how a county returned more ballots than had been requested. Maybe you’ll be more comforted than we were by her explanation of what went wrong and her assurance that it’s all been fixed — “fixed” being the operative word.

Yeah, that 2017 tweet of hers saying putting “President” before Trump degrades the presidency hasn’t given Republican voters confidence in the process either.

And?

