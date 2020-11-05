https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/05/reassuring-georgia-secretary-of-state-sends-reminder-to-some-county-election-officials-who-forgot-to-click-upload/

The vote count in Georgia continues, but as you’re well aware, there are delays:

The Secretary of State’s office just said there are actually roughly 61k absentee ballots still out, though Democrats say the remaining total is likely to be higher. A state elections official described it as a “moving target” across Georgia’s 159 counties. Stay tuned. #gapol pic.twitter.com/vuSdJ2299Z — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 5, 2020

“A moving target”? Yeah, guess one of the reasons for that:

Georgia elections official @GabrielSterling on the slow ballot counting process: Some county staffers sometimes “forget to press the upload button” accounting for some delays. Stresses patience. “Fast is great. We appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/W5O79vUmt4 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 5, 2020

The secretary of state had to send a reminder to county officials:

Georgia secretary of state says some counties have forgotten to click the “upload” button, so they’ve sent a reminder out — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) November 5, 2020

“Fast is great and we appreciate fast. We more appreciate accuracy,” he says.

Just over 60,000 votes remaining to be counted, could go into the evening, he says — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) November 5, 2020

#Facepalm

Ah so the votes are just sitting out there in everyone’s draft folders. https://t.co/johjXUGAYC — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 5, 2020

reassuring. — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) November 5, 2020

Hi! I’m Clippy. It looks like you are trying to count ballots. Would you like some help? https://t.co/06NZaBq1ho — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) November 5, 2020

They’re not sending their best and brightest. https://t.co/KizUHYkRmv — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 5, 2020

***

Related:

Team Joe needs people to go door-to-door in Georgia to help voters fix their mail-in ballots so they count

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

