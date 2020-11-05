https://hannity.com/media-room/reid-rage-msnbc-host-says-close-presidential-election-proves-america-racist-and-anti-woke/

MSNBC host Joy Reid found herself -once again- the center of a growing backlash on social media Thursday after claiming the close 2020 election proves that America is “racist” and “anti-woke.”

“I think even though we intellectually understand what America is at its base, right? That there is a great amount of racism, anti-blackness, anti-wokeness, this idea that political correctness is some sort of scheme to destroy white America, right? Like, we know what this country is, but still part of you — I think part of your heart says, ‘You know what, maybe the country’s going to pay off all of this pain,’” Reid said.

“As the night went on, and I realized, and it sunk in, OK that’s not happening. We are still who we thought, unfortunately,” Reid continued. “It’s disappointing. I emerge from this disappointed.”

Reid also came under fire after referring to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “Uncle Clarence” during her Election Night coverage.

Joy Reid with an absolutely disgusting comment about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just now on MSNBC “Do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence…” pic.twitter.com/a0TLxmFfPY — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 4, 2020

Joy Reid Calls Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence’ During Election Night Commentary https://t.co/APkcEzItsf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020

“If somehow they manage to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and [Justice] Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law?

“No. I mean, it is a completely politicized Supreme Court that you can’t just trust that they’re going to do the right thing. But so far, the courts have actually been pretty good. So we’ll see,” Reid said.

Read the full report at Fox News.

