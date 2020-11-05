https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-congresswoman-unloads-over-failure-in-house-elections-no-one-should-say-defund-the-police-ever-again

Amidst a lackluster performance in congressional races across the country, freshman Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) reportedly unloaded on a conference call with House Democrats on Thursday afternoon for harming the party by pushing and promoting radical left-wing talking points, such as “defund the police” and “socialism.”

According to CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju, Spanberger unloaded on the phone call with other Congressional Democrats, declaring to them that they shouldn’t be talking about “socialism” and “defund the police.”

Politico, citing two sources, reported Spanberger as having made similar remarks.

“No one should say ‘defund the police’ ever again,” said Spanberger, reports Politico. “Nobody should be talking about socialism.”

Other Democrats on the phone call also spoke out about the effects of the “defund the police” rhetoric on their congressional races, according to CNN.

Politico reports that Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-SC), the House majority whip who played an instrumental role in reviving Joe Biden’s flailing campaign during the primary season, also warned Democrats on the call about the effects of going too far Left.

Running on “Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine,” warned Clyburn, would put future elections in jeopardy — an especially important consideration for Democrats if special elections in Georgia end up determining the Senate majority.

Spanberger, who represents a historically red district in Virginia, reportedly warned others on the phone call about the effects open radicalism would have in the 2022 congressional midterm elections. She said that Democrats would “get f****** torn apart” should the party continue in that direction, and called the 2020 House election results a “failure” for them.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), whose speakership will be subject to uncertainty even if Democrats retain their majority in the House, reportedly pushed back against Spanberger’s assessment that Democrats had failed in the House elections.

As The Daily Wire reported early Thursday, Republicans have thus far managed to flip eight congressional districts while Democrats have only managed to flip two, meaning the GOP has actually so far gained seats at a time Democrats in the House expected to expand their majority.

A New York Times tracker shows that, as of Thursday evening, over thirty House elections have yet to be called, including that of Spanberger, who has already declared victory. The Washington Post reports that Spanberger was trailing Freitas on Tuesday but has since taken a substantial lead.

According to DecisionDeskHQ, Spanberger is currently leading Republican challenger Nick Freitas by a little more than 5,000 votes, which amounts to a 1.1% margin. The elections results reporting agency says than 99% of the votes in the race have already been tallied, but has declined to call the race.

Freitas has declined to make a definitive statement on the state of the race, citing ongoing canvassing and the overall effort put in by his supporters and volunteers throughout the race. The Republican challenger said he would make a more “appropriate statement” after the canvassing efforts finish on Friday.

