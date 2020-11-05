http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BIaaZC5xnMw/

Democrat officials in Pennsylvania are “privately” speaking to the Biden campaign about potential margins of victory for the former vice president in the battleground state as counting remains underway, according to reports.

According to Politico’s Josh Bresnahan, these Democrat officials have told the Biden campaign that they believe the presidential hopeful will win the state by anywhere from 100,000 to 200,000 votes after all the counting is completed:

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) said that “millions” of mail-in ballots remained outstanding in the state’s overall count. Hours earlier, he claimed that “over 1 million mail ballots” remained:

Governor Tom Wolf / Facebook

“So we may not know the results either today, but the most important thing is we have accurate results,” he said during the Wednesday brief. “Again, even if that takes a little longer than we’re used to.”

Before handing the brief to Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D), Wolf added that he would “vigorously” stand against any attempts to “attack” the vote in his state.

Three days before the election, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) proclaimed that “if all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose.” On Election Day, he encouraged voters to seek help from Democrats, specifically:

While the Trump campaign claimed victory in Pennsylvania, skeptics believe Biden has the advantage in the uncounted votes, given their status as mail-in votes:

The Trump campaign reported a legal victory in Pennsylvania Thursday morning, which will allow GOP observers to watch ballot counts:

Trump led in Pennsylvania by just over 135,000 votes as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

A spokesperson for the state’s high court quickly quashed the rumor that it had overruled the lower ruling. While the spokesperson denied that a filing had been made, minutes later, they said a filing had been made:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...