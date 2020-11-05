https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/05/reporter-notes-its-remarkable-how-biden-performs-the-best-in-states-where-counting-takes-more-time/

The headline pretty much says it all, but it reminds this editor of covering the 2016 presidential election when the calling of states suddenly stalled when it appeared Donald Trump might actually have a chance, and it took until 3 a.m. for the networks to finally break down and admit it.

It’s also reminiscent of Tuesday night when all the networks refused to call Florida for Trump, even though it was perfectly clear he’d taken it.

Florida counted 10.5 million ballots in 24 hours. Trump won 51-48. Georgia has taken two days to count 4.8 million votes, and Trump’s margin is shrinking. It’s remarkable how Biden performs the best in states where counting takes more time. — August Takala (@AugustTakala) November 5, 2020

He makes a good point.

Trump’s support has increased among Hispanics (12 points), urban voters, rural voters, and almost every single other group since 2016. (NY Times data on Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida.) Very strange if votes suddenly appear on Friday that throw Georgia to Biden. pic.twitter.com/AnPnvwJVPt — August Takala (@AugustTakala) November 5, 2020

But you know that’s exactly what will happen.

It’s also amazing how they keep “finding” votes. — Joey (@Joey08842532) November 5, 2020

And MSM is silent about this very obvious observation — hipsterdoofus (@hipsterdoofus4) November 5, 2020

Remember how the buzz phrase “This isn’t normal” was going around the media in the early days of the Trump presidency? Well, this isn’t normal.

I noticed he actually performs much better in the wee hours of the night — Vinny Trippi (@VTrippi) November 5, 2020

Yes, and also in the middle of the night… lol. Becoming a obvious joke. — Your Finest You (@airwin595) November 5, 2020

They have to know how many ballots to dump at 3am, and they aren’t very good at math, so it takes a little while to calculate that number. — Grant Norland 🇺🇸 (@DoctorG_PT) November 5, 2020

Biden also seems to do well where they tape cardboard over the windows of the absentee ballot counting center.

Operation pallets of ballots — Jdog (@GuitarKain) November 5, 2020

That’s because they are still collecting votes from cemeteries — Colonel Jessep (@HawkerS24) November 5, 2020

What malarkey. — Liberal with a Gun (@liberal_with) November 5, 2020

The first rule of any technology used in a business is that automation applied to an efficient operation will magnify the efficiency. The second is that automation applied to an inefficient operation will magnify the inefficiency. Bill Gates — Allison Fedder (@allisonfedder) November 5, 2020

Welcome to California voting. — Here’s the story (@Pebblestory) November 5, 2020

But there was a pipe burst! They need more time.😂😂 — Marissa Speirs (@SpeirsMlg6567) November 5, 2020

They did say Tuesday evening that a burst water pipe in Georgia set things back about four hours, and then explained how that would delay results until … as late as Friday.

It’s maddening. — me right now (@_merightnow) November 5, 2020

How come Dancing With the Stars can tabulate votes faster and probably more accurately the the government??

This has to be fixed. Maybe a whole new election starting today!🇺🇸 — LouannS (@LouannS5) November 5, 2020

It’s an embarrassment! — Tweety Girl (@TweetyTrad) November 5, 2020

This is the fix. And don’t dare accuse them of fraud. Remember this is their only tool of power. They will viciously defend it — pJ tiny face (@MongaloidMike) November 5, 2020

A lot of people are making a good point that Florida counts absentee ballots as they come in, but still. Didn’t Jamie Lee Curtis and her stories of Trump supporters stealing mail trucks convince Democrats it was safer to vote in person?

