Former DNI Ric Grenell, Matt Schlapp and Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt held a rally today in Las Vegas to announce the Trump campaign’s lawsuit against local officials who are denying the right of the people of Nevada to a free and fair election.
Grenell told the crowd that the Trump team is fighting for all legal ballots to be counted in the state.
Ric Grenell in Nevada: “Ballots are not legal votes until they are checked”
Transparency is not political.
Transparency is NOT political
PROTECT LEGAL VOTES 🇺🇸
“It is UNACCEPTABLE to have ILLEGAL votes counted in this country” –@RichardGrenell pic.twitter.com/yyUnxCe7uy
