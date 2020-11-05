https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/rick-grenell-announces-lawsuit-rally-las-vegas-stop-steal-illegal-ballots-counted-nevada-video/

Former DNI Ric Grenell, Matt Schlapp and Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt held a rally today in Las Vegas to announce the Trump campaign’s lawsuit against local officials who are denying the right of the people of Nevada to a free and fair election.

Grenell told the crowd that the Trump team is fighting for all legal ballots to be counted in the state.

Ric Grenell in Nevada: “Ballots are not legal votes until they are checked” — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

Transparency is not political.

Transparency is NOT political PROTECT LEGAL VOTES 🇺🇸 “It is UNACCEPTABLE to have ILLEGAL votes counted in this country” –@RichardGrenell pic.twitter.com/yyUnxCe7uy — David Leatherwood (@brokebackUSA) November 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

