Sen. Mitt RomneyWillard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyBiden flips key Nebraska district Ex-RNC officials won’t back Trump On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday MORE (R-Utah) shared that he believes “counting every vote is at the heart of democracy” after President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE challenged the electoral process and claimed that the election was being stolen during remarks from the White House on Thursday.

Romney, in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, did not directly name the president, but encouraged Americans to have faith in the democratic process.

“Counting every vote is at the heart of democracy. That process is often long and, for those running, frustrating. The votes will be counted. If there are irregularities alleged, they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts. Have faith in democracy, in our Constitution, and in the American people,” Romney said in a statement on Twitter.

Trump on Thursday claimed without evidence that that the election was fraudulent and challenged the electoral process as his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to ‘count every vote’ following Election Day: ‘We’ll wait’ MORE, closed in on 270 electoral votes.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly,” Trump told reporters.

The president also claimed that he had already won states like Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The Associated Press has not called the race in Georgia or Pennsylvania, and the outlet has called Biden as the winner in Michigan, in addition to several other news outlets.

The president also lashed out at urban areas such as Philadelphia and Detroit, accusing them of being corrupt and claiming that they “cannot be responsible for engineering the outcome of a presidential race.”

Trump on Thursday also tweeted “stop the count,” as election officials continue to tally ballots cast legally. His campaign later said his comments were directed toward ballots that might have been illegally cast.

Biden is in a good position to take the Electoral College with The Associated Press calling the state of Wisconsin for the former vice president in addition to Michigan on Wednesday.

Biden is also in the lead in Arizona and Nevada, and is closing in on Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia.

