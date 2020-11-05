https://www.dailywire.com/news/russian-president-vladimir-putin-may-be-eyeing-retirement-amid-rumors-of-health-problems-report

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly may step down next year amid rumors that he is battling serious health issues.

“Kremlin watchers said recent tell-tale footage showed the 68-year-old strongman has possible symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease,” The Sun reported. “Observers who studied recent footage of Putin noted his legs appeared to be in constant motion and he looked to be in pain while clutching the armrest of a chair.”

Moscow political scientist Professor Valery Solovei told The Sun: “There is a family, it has a great influence on him. He intends to make public his handover plans in January.”

NY POST: Vladimir Putin plans to step down next year amid health concerns, report claims

Vladimir Putin is planning to step down next year as speculation swirls in Russia that the longtime president may have Parkinson’s disease, a report said Thursday. — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 6, 2020

