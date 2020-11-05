https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-gary-peters-wins-reelection-over-john-james-projections_3566634.html

Democrats appear to have held a key Senate seat, with projections indicating Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) prevailed over challenger John James. Peters beat James by a narrow margin, according to projections from The Associated Press and Decision Desk. Peters, 61, declared victory late Wednesday. “Michigan, thank you. It’s an honor to serve you for another six years in the U.S. Senate. To all who believed in us, gave your time and effort in our fight: thank you for putting your trust in me. I’m so grateful and energized to keep working to move our state forward,” he said in a statement. But the campaign of James, a 39-year-old businessman, alleged irregularities with the vote count process and he has not conceded. “There were all kinds of chicanery, including ballots that came in reportedly in the middle of the night at 3:30 a.m.—35,000 ballots that were deceptively brought in,” Stu Sandler, …

