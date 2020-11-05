https://noqreport.com/2020/11/05/smoking-gun-milwaukee-updates-voter-registration-portal-data-to-hide-cheating/

The fix is in, but you knew that. Now the cover-up-phase of the fix has begun to make it appear the cheating never took place at all. One example was reported on this website yesterday and is now in the process of being “corrected” by election officials in Milwaukee.

A story published by the Milwaukee City Wire exposed an odd occurrence in seven Milwaukee voting wards. They were reporting more votes than registered voters with “turnout” as high as 202%. This is, of course, cheating. But instead of examining the votes to determine where the cheating occurred, Milwaukee election officials instead edited the numbers on their voter portal to show move registered voters than there were before. Our original report has been edited to clarify:

According to an editor’s note on MCW, “After the original version of this story was published Nov. 4 at 3:09 p.m. the county updated the voter registration data on their data portal and updated voting tallies for precincts 269, 270, 271, 272, 273, 274, 275, 276 and 277. The most up to date data is available here. Nov. 5. 3:57 p.m.”

On the surface, this may seem like a reasonable response. The county was alerted to the article and found errors in their portal, so they corrected it. Unfortunately, this doesn’t pass the smell test, defies logic, and depends on a lack of critical thinking for them to push this new narrative onto us.

Let’s start with the obvious. Voter registration portals are updated semi-regularly, but they’re definitely updated ahead of elections. If there had been a single clerical error, we might be willing to let it slide. Two and we’re getting into the realm of “highly unlikely.” Three is practically impossible, especially when we consider how much attention is paid to these portals before, during and after elections. But Milwaukee election officials expect us to believe they made clerical data entry mistakes on nine of their voting wards. That did not happen.

Voting registration records are often inaccurate. But invariably the inaccuracy is that they show more registered voters, not less. The reason is because inbound voter registration data is constant; once someone registers to vote, they’re instantly added to the rolls. But exiting registered voters are much slower to be reported. People die. They move. They generally do not contact election officials to declare they’ve left. This is why we see people who died in 1984 still having ballots sent to them.

They expect us to believe that the voter registration data in Milwaukee and Milwaukee alone was lower than reality. Again, that didn’t happen. The more likely and logical scenario is that after realizing their voter fraud scam was a bit overzealous, they found it easier and more politically expedient to bump up the registration data instead of risking being investigated and exposed.

This is the cover-up-phase of the election steal that’s happening in real time before our eyes. It’s intended to suspend disbelief and hide wrongdoing. But in doing so, they have just left a smoking gun the Trump campaign should investigate immediately.

