https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/statistician-announces-investigation-voter-fraud-az-ga-mi-nc-nv-pa-wi/

Matt Braynard, the executive Director of Look Ahead America and former data chief and strategist for Trump for President tweeted out today that he has at his finger tips, the data for everyone in seven key states who requested an absentee ballot or voted early. AZ, GA, MI, NC, NV, PA, WI.

Matt added, “Discovering just a *few* matches to the Death List would indicate a much bigger problem as ABS/EV requests of dead voters would be incidental to a larger fraud operation.”

** Matt is asking for donations to fund this venture.

For the record — I spoke to an associate of his and he attests to Matt’s ability and record.

TRENDING: WATCH: Ballot Count Watcher Describes At Least 130,000 Ballots ALL FOR BIDEN Arriving in Three Vehicles in Detroit in Dead of Night

the National Change of Address Database.

Matches of the ABS/EV voters against the SSDI/NCOA list would indicate fraud.

However, I’ve had zero luck either penetrating the Trump campaign or the RNC, or otherwise getting the support needed to run this analysis. I can do it on 2/4 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Anyway, hit the ‘retweet’ button. Maybe someone who can help with this will see it and reach out to me. 4/4 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Yet one more note: Discovering just a *few* matches to the Death List would indicate a much bigger problem as ABS/EV requests of dead voters would be incidental to a larger fraud operation. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Per request, here’s a GoFundMe to help pay for this: https://t.co/gTiTwR1mv2 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

