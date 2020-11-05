https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/steve-bannon-war-room-cant-middle-night-wisconsin-michigan-allow-steal-live-stream/

Steve Bannon opened The War Room this morning with a clip from his earlier interview with Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria.

Steve told the War Room and FBN audience today that President Trump won in a landslide and needs to start taking actions for his second term like firing corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray and crazy Dr. Anthony Fauci who decimated the US economy over his misdiagnosis of the coronavirus.

Steve Bannon: “You can’t in the middle of the night in Wisconsin and Michigan allow them to steal it… Donald Trump is going to remain president.”

Steve Bannon, Raheem Kassam, and Jack Maxey are joined by Alexandra Preate in The War Room to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic as the Election Day results have thrown the US Presidential Election into wild uncertainty.

Calling in this morning is Richard Baris, Bill McGinley, and Rudy Giuliani call in with their reactions.

