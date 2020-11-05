https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/steve-bannon-fact-donald-trump-won-overwhelming-victory-president-trump-multiple-paths-inaugurated-video/

Former White House chief strategist and Trump Campaign adviser Steve Bannon went on Mornings with Maria on Thursday to provide insight into the 2020 presidential election results. The Trump administration is taking legal action amid mounting controversy over voting practices and thousands of suspect ballots.

Steve Bannon told Maria, “President Trump has multiple paths to be inaugurated.”

Bannon went on, “The fact is Donald Trump won an overwhelming victory. You see that in the senate. You see thatin the House. You see that in the state legislatures all down ticket. If we can get a legal vote Donald Trump wins it.”

Via Mornings with Maria:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

