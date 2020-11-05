https://thehill.com/homenews/media/524739-steve-bannons-twitter-account-suspended

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon‘s Twitter account was suspended Thursday after allegedly calling for the nation’s leading infectious diseases expert Anthony FauciAnthony FauciOxford scientist ‘optimistic’ COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in UK by end of year Second-highest number of new coronavirus cases reported on Election Day Overnight Health Care: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania report record new coronavirus cases | CDC: Pregnant women with COVID-19 at increased risk for serious outcomes | Drugmaker says price tag to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits could total B MORE‘s head “on pikes” on his podcast.

His podcast Twitter account @WarRoomPandemic was suspended after the statement went live.

Twitter has once again suspended @WarRoomPandemic — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 5, 2020

In an email sent to The Hill, Twitter said Bannon’s account was suspended for violating “our policy on the glorification of violence.”

Twitter added that it has policies in place to address explicit threats of violence and other forms of online abuse or harassment and hateful conduct.

Bannon’s allegedly violent comments on his “War Room” YouTube podcast Thursday come as the nation has yet to see a decided victor in the presidential race against President Trump Donald John TrumpAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report Officials warn delayed vote count could lead to flood of disinformation New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenAides tried to get Trump to stop attacking McCain in hopes of clinching Arizona: report New Trump campaign lawsuit targets late-arriving Georgia mail ballots Rihanna calls on officials to ‘count every vote’ following Election Day: ‘We’ll wait’ MORE.

His words about Fauci came after he suggested firing the nation’s leading epidemiologist on the White House coronavirus task force, as well as calls to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“Second term kicks off with firing Wray, firing Fauci, no, I actually want to go a step farther, but the president is a kind-hearted man and a good man,” said Bannon.

He added, “I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England. I’d put their heads on pikes, right, I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats, you either get with the program or you’re gone.”

His comments sparked outrage from users on social media, with some calling to attention the fact that Bannon is currently out on bail after being indicted for alleged fundraising fraud.

One would think a guy currently out on bail under federal charges would steer clear of 18 USC 115(a)(1)(B) (threatening a federal official) @FBI https://t.co/iudAhkBjG5 — Carrie Cordero (@carriecordero) November 5, 2020

Twitter took swift action to suspend Bannon’s account, though it is unclear whether YouTube, which is owned by Google, will take similar measures to remove his account from their platforms.

The Hill has reached out to Google but did not immediately receive a response.

The incident comes as Kathy Griffin reposted an infamous photo of her carrying a bloody decapitated caricatured head of Trump on Thursday, which she previously shared in 2017.

The comedian received backlash for years after she originally posted the controversial photo, costing her multiple career opportunities and sparking death threats against her.

