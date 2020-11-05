https://www.oann.com/sweden-and-germany-removed-from-englands-travel-corridors/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sweden-and-germany-removed-from-englands-travel-corridors

November 5, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Thursday it was removing Germany and Sweden from its list of countries where travellers would not have to quarantine on arrival in England.

“From 4 a.m. Saturday 7th November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate,” transport minister Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

He added no countries were being added to the list of travel corridors. England entered a second countrywide lockdown on Thursday meaning people must stay at home, barring a limited number of exceptions.

(Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

