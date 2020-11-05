https://www.theblaze.com/news/teen-reportedly-assaulted-during-california-trump-rally

Authorities in Pasadena, California, are looking for video of an alleged assault on a teenage girl, according to Newsweek.

The purported attack was said to have taken place Sunday during a Trump rally in South Pasadena.

What are the details?

The unnamed 16-year-old girl was reportedly in attendance at the rally when an unidentified suspect attacked the teen.

It is not known at the time of this reporting whether the teen was a Trump supporter or an antagonizer.

The South Pasadenan reported that the teenage girl said a woman — reportedly some type of street vendor — grabbed her by the hair during the rally. The street vendor reportedly told authorities that the unnamed teen knocked over merchandise sitting on a display table.

Sgt. Robert Bartl of the South Pasadena Police Department told the outlet that an “adult woman operating a Trump paraphernalia concession booth accused a 16-year-old girl of knocking over merchandise that had been sitting on a table.”

A second woman, who Bartl identified as a Black Lives Matter demonstrator, then reportedly shoved a male who was with the street vendor.

Bartl added that the street vendor and the purported Black Lives Matter supporter will be charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Eyewitness Ixchel Carrizales De Lara said that the teen reportedly “knocked over a couple of the hats out of frustration and she began to walk away. That’s when they grabbed her hair, and started pulling her back and pulling her down.”

The Pasadenan reported that the rally — which was described as full of “happy warriors who wanted to participate in a nice, peaceful rally in support of our country, the South Pasadena Police Department, and President Trump” — drew about 350 demonstrators.

Now what?

The South Pasadena Police Department is asking any witnesses of the alleged incident to come forward with information or video footage.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the department wrote, “SPPD Detectives Requesting Video of Altercation Between Juvenile and Sidewalk Vendor During Rally on 11/1.”

A portion of the advisory on the incident read, “South Pasadena Police Department Detectives are currently investigating an altercation between a juvenile and sidewalk vendor during a rally at Fair Oaks Av. and Mission St. on Sunday, November 1st, at about 5:45 pm.”

“If you or somebody you know is in possession of video of the actual altercation, SPPD Detectives would like to obtain it,” the advisory added.

The department requests that anyone with information on the incident call detectives at 626-403-7280 or send an email to pddetectives@southpasadenaca.gov.

