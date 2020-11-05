https://djhjmedia.com/kari/the-hammer-is-coming-down-on-voter-fraud-according-to-maria-bartiromo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-hammer-is-coming-down-on-voter-fraud-according-to-maria-bartiromo

Maria Bartiromo, the Host of Sunday Morning Futures was on Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, and she brought up Trump bringing down the Hammer while talking about election integrity for the United States.

“We need some accountability, we need Bill Barr to look at these systems. People do not trust the government. We saw strange things with counting. It is Outrageous,” Bartiromo told Failla.

“I would expect the Trump administration is going to take down the hammer. I think you’re going to see his lawyers come out, go to Pennsylvania, go to Wisconsin, go to Arizona and do a deep dive into these ballots. His fighters are going to do a deep dive on these ballots. I can’t imagine that Donald Trump, knowing the fighter that he has been all of these years, if he’s going to walk away and say, OK, I trust you guys, the same guys who abused power in 2016 who now want to be in power once again,” Bartiromo said.

“The media doesn’t want to show things. I don’t know why we sat on Florida for so long? Ohio? There are situations where you have to turn back and say, wait a minute, why didn’t we call this sooner? Why was this called at this time? Are there answers for that?” she said.

“Trump was so far ahead in numerous states and had a path to be victorious. He has had to fight in the mud at every single turn, and he has so many victories in sight. All of these things happening in plain sight and the media won’t report on the things has done,” she said.

We don’t know if she is referring to the “The Hammer” that fans of Steve Bannon have been talking about, but it is interesting to use that terminology.

Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney, who completed 4 tours in Vietnam, talked with Steve Bannon, on The War Room Pandemic on the Democrats deploying something called “THE HAMMER / SCORECARD” which is a cyberwarfare application that is being used (to intercept electronic vote transfers and changing the votes to favor Biden).

McInerney has an impressive background, according to nsroundtable.org:

After a military career spanning 35 years, as a pilot, commander and strategic planner in the United States Air Force, Lt. General Thomas G. McInerney, USAF, retired

from active military service in 1994 as Asst. Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, and Director of the Defense Performance Review (DPR), reporting to the Secretary of Defense. General McInerney led the Pentagon’s Reinventing Government effort, visiting more than 100 leading-edge commercial companies to assimilate their ideas about business re-engineering.

A command pilot with more than 4,500 flying hours, including combat missions, General McInerney served in numerous key Air Force assignments where he gained extensive military command and overseas experience. He completed four tours of duty in Vietnam, flight reconnaissance missions during the Cuban missile crisis and air escort missions in the Berlin Corridor. General McInerney is the recipient of numerous military awards and decorations.

Upon his retirement from the military, General McInerney joined Loral Defense Systems – Eagan (then Unisys Electronic Systems Division) as Vice President of Command and Control. From 1996-1999, he served as C.E.O. & President of BENS (“Business Executives for National Security”), a nonpartisan organization of business and professional leaders headquartered in Washington, DC. In January 2000, General McInerney founded Government Reform Through Technology (GRTT), a consulting firm that works with high-tech companies. GRTT conducts business with federal, state, city and local governments to help them introduce advanced technology into the public sector.

A respected military analyst, commentator and author, General McInerney is a FOX News Military Analyst, appearing regularly on the FOX News Channel as well as on other national television networks and nationally syndicated radio shows. He is a frequent contributor of articles to major publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Washington Times, Weekly Standard and others, and co-author of the book “Endgame: The Blueprint for Victory in the War on Terror.”

McInerney’s comments are at 1 Hour 23 Minute Mark on the video:

Kari is an ex-Community Organizer who writes about Voter Engagement, Cultural Marxism and Campaigns. She has been a grassroots volunteer with the GOP, on and off for 18 years. She is a Homeschool Mom in North Carolina and loves Photojournalism and Citizen Journalism.

