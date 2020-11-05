https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/05/the-republican-party-didnt-win-anything-trump-did/
RUSH: There are all kinds of reasons for the Democrats to be doing what they’re doing — and look, there’s a simple fact that’s gonna result here.
I’m not even gonna get into it right now, ’cause I don’t want you to say that I am starting to rationalize. But I’m just gonna tell you that the Republicans picking up a significant number of seats in the House and holding the Senate is going to blow every dream that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the radical left had. It blows every dream that they had.
We’re gonna have gridlock like you can’t believe — if the Republicans have spines in the Senate. We shall see. There is, however, a good reason… I must admit, there’s a good reason for the Democrats to pull out all the stops in trying to destroy Trump, and that reason is: What is the Republican Party without him? The Republicans for the past 3-1/2 years…
If they’d had their wits about them, if they could have gotten past this silly personal personality problem that they’ve had with Donald Trump, if they could have stuck to the issues, if they could have realized the opportunity they had, the issue opportunity: The opportunity to actually restore this country to the principles was the founding. If they had just joined us in that effort, we’d been looking at an entirely different landscape and picture today.
And I will never forget this.
I will never forget that the Republican Party, the establishment bunch, did not take advantage of this opportunity to smoke the left, to bury the left, to bury the Democrat Party for a generation, because that opportunity was there. Policy-wise, I’m talking about. The Republicans should have protected, they should have defended, they should have supported Trump as if he was the only person capable of propping up a weak, poorly branded party — and, man, is it poorly branded.
You go out and say, “Republican” to people; what do they think? Racist, sexist, bigot, homophobe. It stops every other Republican. (sniveling) “Oh, no, please! I’m not that. Please don’t…” Donald Trump says, “I don’t care. You’re wrong. That’s not who I am. I’m fighting for what I believe in. I’m gonna keep doing it. Make America Great Again.” If they had just propped Donald Trump up, if they had just supported him, ’cause what is the Republican Party without him?
This is the Democrats know it before the Republicans do. If the Democrats get rid of Donald Trump, if they — and, now, by the way, Trump is not going anywhere no matter what happens here. Ah, I gotta take a break. It’s a… This is a big point. I’m gonna keep making it.
RUSH: The stock market is way up today.
People have been commenting on that. You know why that is, don’t you? The stock market’s way up because the Republicans held the Senate. The Democrats didn’t win the Senate. If the Democrats had won the Senate, that’s end of story. That’s, “Hello, we’re gonna implement the Bernie Sanders socialist agenda. We’re gonna have the New Green Deal. We’re gonna have all of it.
“We’re gonna end of fossil fuels. We’re gonna… We’re basically gonna destroy the U.S. economy.” Well, that theoretically isn’t gonna happen because the Republicans held the Senate, and so with that you’ve got Biden — if he’s the president — unable to implement any kind of an agenda unless the Republicans cave, which… I know what you’re saying.
“Well, Rush, don’t be surprised if it happens. We’ve seen it before.” Yeah. I know. So Donald Trump… Despite being called a racist, sexist, misogynist, xenophobe, Donald Trump got the highest percentage of minority Republican votes in 60 years. Trump did better with minorities, predominantly African-Americans and Hispanics, than any Republican candidate has done in 60 years.
Another way of saying that is that Trump won the highest share of nonwhite voters of any Republican since 1960. So we are to believe, we’re being told, they want us to accept, Trump gets the highest percentage of minority voters voting for the Republican Party in 60 years, and the Republicans gain seats in the House, and the Republicans hold the Senate, there is no blue wave for Biden, there is no landslide, and yet we’re to accept that the only guy — and he got five million more votes, Trump did this election than in 2016 — and we’re being told to accept the fact that Trump is the only guy on the ballot losing?
Republicans gained seats in the House. Republicans hold the Senate. Trump loses? How many of you have heard that if the Republicans ever get 12 to 15% of the minority vote, it is over for the Democrats? We’ve all heard that. That’s what happened here. And then you throw in the Hispanic minority vote count, and it’s even better for the Republicans, better for Trump.
Somehow all this adds up to Joe Biden getting all these votes? Biden still gets more total votes than the Obama 2008 landslide? That’s what they want us to believe? Nobody voted for Joe Biden. I hate to tell you. You know, I hate to keep making a point out of this, ’cause a lot of people think, “Rush, I’ve heard you say that. You realize it’s irrelevant.” It isn’t irrelevant. There’s nowhere near any enthusiasm for Joe Biden. But the fact that he wins this, chalk it up to the anti-Trump vote. Maybe that’s what it was.
But the idea here that a nonentity, a 47-year fossil in Washington, D.C., who has never gotten past the first stage of a presidential primary starting in the 1980s gets all of these votes, has all of this support, when nobody voted for him. They voted for some guy with a D next to his name on the ballot, but not for Biden. “Rush, that’s what we’re saying. There’s no difference.”
Yes, there is. You’ve got a guy on the Republican side that had massive support with a legitimate and real bond to millions and millions and millions of Americans, an unbeatable bond, and a guy that nobody even cared to vote for, just a D next to his name, ends up getting all these votes? “Rush, you gotta factor in that there’s a heavy anti-Trump vote.” I know that, and that’s what I think it is. I don’t think it is a vote for Biden. I don’t even think it’s a vote for Democrats. I think it’s anti-Trump.
It doesn’t matter, I know, in the big scheme. I put it in the hopper with everything else that I’m factoring in here to try to make sense of this and it just doesn’t make any sense. All of this stuff we’ve been told for all these years, go out, get the minority vote, man, you gotta expand the base, Rush, you gotta expand it, gotta go out and get minorities.
Did that. Trump has done everything. Except he tweets too much and he — I don’t know. First debate, “Really, why did he do that, Rush? That was so bad, it was so bad, his personality was so bad the first debate. Why did he tell Biden he was stupid? Why?” I don’t know, but he did.
RUSH: Jackie in Asheville, North Carolina. Thank you for waiting and welcome to the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Thank you for being the voice there for us, and mega blessings to you and your family.
RUSH: Thank you very much. I wish I could do more than just be a voice, but that’s all I got.
CALLER: Well, and you know what? That’s what your gift is to all of us, especially during this time. And I’m curious. Has anybody else thought, does anybody on either side of the aisle honestly believe that if the election goes in a direction it really should not go into, that President Trump is just gonna go away? Do they really believe that with all he has invested and all of the connection he made with everybody who has shown up at his rallies, that he’s just gonna walk away and let America go down?
RUSH: No, no.
CALLER: Where are his resources?
RUSH: No, no. They don’t want that. They just want Trump out of Washington. They want him out of town. Donald Trump represents a lot of things and he poses a tremendous threat to these people. Remember now, gonna run through this very quickly. Membership in the deep state, the administrative state, the Washington establishment, membership in that club is truly special.
There are perks to being an elitist in the Washington establishment. And one of the perks is that you are immune from all of the laws and the regulations that you pass for people in the country to have to obey. We’re witnessing how it operates now.
There’s also a lot of money. Your kids have practically guaranteed futures. Your kids have practically guaranteed admissions to Ivy League universities, whether they can earn it or not. It’s worth a lot. And Donald Trump poses a threat. Make America Great Again, draining the swamp means eliminating all the special perks that exist for these elitists. They’re scared to death of him.
RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, talk of Republicans making inroads with minorities — we just want to make this point again — is missing the point. A lot of people are talking about, but it’s Trump who made these inroads with minorities, not the Republican Party. And look, I’m not sitting here trying to purposely find a reason to savage the Republican Party.
I’m just telling you the way it is. It is Donald Trump who did all this. This is why they’ve got to stop him. Donald Trump is a one-man wrecking crew for the Democrat Party. They have to stop him. They have known since he was inaugurated, they had to stop him. At first, it was just they couldn’t believe that he beat them. They just couldn’t accept it.
It got worse and worse, the hatred became personal, and then Trump starts winning. His agenda starts being implemented. He has to be stopped. Now he’s engineered minority flip to the Republican Party greater than at any time in the last 60 years? Many black men — I’m guessing a lot of Hispanic males as well — are attracted to Donald Trump.
Why do you think that might be? You know, during the campaign, do you remember the Trump rallies? Remember Trump made a point of talking about Venezuela and a couple of other Central American countries and Cuba? He knew what he was doing. Hispanic people want nothing to do with socialism, unlike today’s Democrats.
Hispanics from Central and Latin America know full well how destructive socialism is. They want no part of it. Donald Trump was promising, “America will never be a socialist country,” like Venezuela, he said. I had a lot of people say to me, “Why does he keep talking about Venezuela and Nicaragua and all this other stuff, Rush?”
Because there’s a huge Hispanic population from those countries living in America now and Trump wants them to know that he is their champion. And he did. Throughout the rallies, he would talk about this. In television interviews, he would make sure to mention Venezuela and other Latin-American countries. I also think — and you can disagree with me all you want if you can get through to tell me.
But I think he’s got a personality that relates, in a macho way, that I will guarantee you liberal men and women despise. When I say “macho,” I don’t mean fake, phony. He’s a man. He’s a throwback. He is a man. He’s unafraid. He’s not politically correct. He doesn’t run around thinking he needs to make an excuse for his existence.
He doesn’t run around thinking he needs to make an excuse for what he thinks. He’s unafraid of telling people who he is and what he thinks. That resonates with a lot of people who have been raised in countries where they put you in jail for that. Trump does not run from conflict. He thrives on it. In fact, he uses it to his advantage.
He is a creative thinker. He invites conflict, even chaos, for the express purpose of creating a better environment for winning. He believes that conflict and chaos create a positive environment for winning. He’s like a scrambling quarterback: Big arm, eyes downfield, uncanny instinct for finding the open receiver. Republicans, on the other hand, they manage the game.
They go into the prevent defense when they get a lead, almost as if they want to apologize for having a lead. (sniveling) “Okay. We’re gonna stop! We’re gonna stop winning here and we’re gonna go into our prevent defense (sputtering) and — and — and we’ll make sure that — that — that — that, uhhh, we don’t — we don’t pile on too much here.”
Republicans never go for it on fourth down. Let’s put it that way. Trump delivered for minorities. He did it with bravado. He challenged them. You remember what he first said? Campaign 2016: “What do you got to lose?” he said to African-Americans. “What do you have to lose? You’ve been voting for these clowns for 50 years.
“What have they done for you versus what they have promised you? They haven’t done anything for you. What do you have to lose?” It’s worked is my point. I’m not saying this with any anger. Don’t misunderstand the tone of my voice. The Republican Party right now is nothing without Trump. They’ve never understood that with Trump, they had a magic wand.
You know, Obama’s out there. (impression) “What’s he gonna do? What’s he gonna do t’get those jobs back? Wave a magic wand?” Apparently, he has one, because the jobs came back. The Republican Party, with Donald Trump, they had the winning hand. They had the franchise quarterback. They didn’t see it, or they did see it and didn’t want it.
They have the one person who can bring blue-collar and minorities to the polls and vote Republican. That’s what they claim to have wanted to be able to do all these years. They’ve got a guy who did it now. And instead they go out, they join the Never Trumpers, and vote Biden.
Too many of those Republicans wasted their time being embarrassed while the voters Republicans desperately needed were impressed. The voters supporting Trump were impressed. They loved it! The Republican establishment was cowering in the corners. “Oh, my God. Oh, my God.
“Oh, my God, this guy. Oh, gee.” You have to search long and hard to find a more successful first term in presidential history. There probably are a few, but not many. He’s a winner, and they just don’t see it. But he’s keeping the faith. You watch. Here is Susan in Vienna, Virginia. You’re next. It’s great to have you with us. Hi.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. Good to talk to you.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: Trump is making men men again.
RUSH: “Trump is making men men again.” I like that. Yes.
CALLER: Yes. Yes. I like it too. (chuckles) I like it too. Rush, it’s such an honor to talk to you and tell you personally that I’m praying for you.
RUSH: I appreciate that. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Thank you. I believe that the visibility of all the rallies that people saw really showed the fake narrative news that they couldn’t hold it. Because we saw the rallies. We saw his car rallies, his boat rallies, everything. They were visible to all of us. I mean, you know, there’s so many of us that watched three and four and five rallies a day.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And those were real people. In fact, my sisters didn’t even vote for Trump, but they went down two states to go to a rally. And we exist. And I think, you know, we’re not used to, you know, somebody fighting for us. And I think we kind of caved in a little bit and got a little upset yesterday. And I know for me when I heard your optimism, you know, it put the fight back in me again and remember that it’s Trump fighting for us. It’s not the Republicans that are fighting for us.
RUSH: That’s right. Sadly, yeah —
CALLER: It’s Trump, and he’s one of us.
RUSH: — but it’s true.
CALLER: Yeah. But he’s gonna win this — and, you know, patriots, be strong.
RUSH: Well, that’s the way to look at this. That’s why I’ve decided to steal a phrase from an old friend, Vince Flynn. His motto was, “Keep the faith,” and it always resonated with me. I always loved it. So it’s great that you’re out there, Susan. I appreciate it. Hang in there. Keep the faith.