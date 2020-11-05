https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/thunberg-trump-electionvotecount/2020/11/05/id/995624

Climate activist Greta Thunberg mocked President Donald Trump’s all-cap tweet demanding a stop to mail-in ballot counting — using his own patronizing words to her in December when she was named Time’s 2019 Person of the Year.

“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” the 17-year-old Swedish activist wrote. Thunberg laughed off Trump’s criticism last year, briefly changing her Twitter bio to “teen working on her anger management problem” after the president’s tweet.

And when Trump ridiculed Thunberg as “a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future,” she also briefly added that description to her bio.

Thunberg sparred with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in June as well after the teen criticized his government’s response to the coronavirus — after he called her a “pirralha,” which roughly translates as “brat.” Then too, she briefly changed her Twitter bio to “Pirralha.”

