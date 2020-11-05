https://www.oann.com/toyota-more-than-doubles-full-year-profit-outlook/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=toyota-more-than-doubles-full-year-profit-outlook

November 6, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> more than doubled its full-year operating forecast on Friday amid a rebound in sales in China that were hit by the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, even as it reported second-quarter operating profit slid 24%.

Japan’s biggest automaker said it now expects operating profit of 1.3 trillion yen ($12.6 billion) for the year through March 2021, up from a previous prediction for a 500 billion yen profit. That is above an average estimate for a 1.25 trillion yen profit compiled from 26 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

In the July-September quarter, operating profit fell to 506 billion yen from 662.4 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to Reuters’ calculations, as sales dipped amid the coronavirus impact globally.

($1 = 103.4200 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

